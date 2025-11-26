The Denver Broncos continue their ascent to the top of the AFC, and with it, they're checking off some to-do list items along the way.

On Monday, they reached a deal on a contract extension with veteran kicker Will Lutz, and they were also hard at work on Tuesday.

The Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with starting center Luke Wattenberg, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The contract guarantees him $27 million. Wattenberg, a fifth-round pick in 2022, started only one game in his first two seasons. He won a training camp competition for the starting center competition in training camp in 2024.

Wattenberg and the Broncos offensive line have been as steady as any unit thus far this season.

The team has run for 122.3 yards per game this season, and has kept Quarterback Bo Nix upright, allowing just 12 sacks over the team's first 11 games.

The Broncos are 9-2 and currently atop the division and just one game behind 10-2 New England for the top seed in the AFC. The Broncos travel to take on the Washington Commanders this weekend on Sunday Night Football, a 7:20 start time on NBC.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports