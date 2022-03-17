Lynyrd Skynyrd Coming to Buffalo Chip For Sturgis Rally

When Lynyrd Skynyrd announced this summer's Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour, they were hinting that it's chock full of outdoor festivals and biker rallies. We were optimistic that they would pull into the one of the largest bike rallies in America: Sturgis, South Dakota.

This morning (March 17) it's been confirmed by Buffalo Chip officials that the southern rock legends will take the Wolfman Jack stage on Sunday, August 7.

And it's great to see them back on the road!

The 2021 Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour was interrupted by two separate medical issues involving band members. Gary Rossington had to leave the 2021 tour after suffering a serious health scare. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery,” Lynyrd Skynyrd posted to Facebook at the time. The band had said that Rossington was expecting a "full recovery" but had not announced whether he would return for the 2022 dates. Damon Johnson (Thin Lizzy, Alice Cooper) was recruited to fill in for Rossington on the missed dates last year.

Guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19 in August; the band canceled several shows as he recovered. Four affected dates included Canton, Ohio, Jackson, Miss., Atlanta and Cullman, Ala.

"I'm back, feeling good. And you know what? I feel very blessed and very fortunate to be sitting here today," Rickey Medlocke, shortly before returning to the stage after his bout with COVID-19.

