Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls received a big boost to help families get into affordable homes.

MacKenzie Scott, an author and philanthropist, gave a total of $436 million dollars to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 United States Habitat organizations. The Sioux Falls chapter will receive $2 million dollars of that money.

The large gift comes at just the right time according to Executive Director Rocky Welker.

“The lack of affordable land and rising costs of construction materials has made building homes difficult these past two years, but Mackenzie Scott’s investment will enable our organization to enter the next chapter in our journey to provide affordable housing for our community," Welker said in a press release. "It is difficult to find the words to express how grateful we are for the faith she has in our staff, our volunteers, our Board leadership, and our mission."

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls will be using that money in a number of different ways. In the next three years, some of the $2 million will go towards acquiring land and infrastructure to continue building new homes. It will also be used to roll out initiatives that will make the quality of life better for those in the area.

Our local Habitat has built or rehabilitated 173 homes since they started in 1989. They have also done more than 200 neighborhood revitalization projects since 2010.

Of course, you can always go down to the ReStore on Amidon Street in Sioux Falls and pick up something for your home project. Everything from paint to cupboards and windows are available at a big discount when compared to retail.