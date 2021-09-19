Major Champion Darren Clarke Wins 2021 Sanford International

The Sanford International delivered once again this year with all kinds of great golf and even some extra drama at the end.

All weekend long there were numerous major champions within contention, but it was a former Open Championship winner who took home the victory on Sunday.

Darren Clarke, KJ Choi and Steve Flesch all went into a playoff after they were tied after 54 holes but it was Clarke that would end up the lone man standing.

Here's a look at the rest of the leaderboard and final scores from this years event.

The Sanford International had some big news prior to the tournament as well, announcing an extension with the Minnehaha Country Club to keep the event in Sioux Falls for the next few years.

That news is great and was followed up with a great tournament that will have sports fans around the Sioux Empire talking all week long.

For more information on this years Sanford International, future ticket information and news surrounding the tournament, you can visit their website.