Marshall Tucker Band Coming to Sioux Falls

The legendary Marshall Tucker Band is bringing its 50th-anniversary tour to Sioux Falls this August.

The band that brought you classic hits like 'Can't You See' and 'Heard It In A Love Song' will be at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on Thursday, August 25.

The band got its start in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972 and has released more than 20 studio albums since, including seven than have landed in the top 40 on the Billboard Album Chart.

The current lineup of the group is fronted by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray.

To purchase tickets, go online to the Washington Pavilion Box Office.

