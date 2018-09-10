Martinez Day-To-Day; Frost Says Play Might Have Been Dirty

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is day-to-day with a right knee injury and it might be close to game time Saturday until it is known if he can play against Troy.

Martinez was hurt on a short run with about 4 minutes left in the 33-28 loss to Colorado. Coach Scott Frost wouldn't disclose details about the injury Monday other than saying Martinez didn't sustain ligament damage.

Sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch will have his practice repetitions increased this week in case he's needed to start against the Trojans (1-1). True freshman walk-on Matt Masker would be Bunch's backup.

The Huskers took a major hit in quarterback depth the last week of August when Tristan Gebbia, who lost the QB competition to Martinez, transferred to Oregon State. Frost said a player from another position might be called on to take snaps in practice so a third quarterback is available if Martinez is out.

Nebraska has sent video of the play on which Martinez was injured to conference officials for review. Frost said his view of the play from the sideline, plus video not available to the public, made him suspect the injury occurred in the tackle pile.

Outside linebacker Jacob Callier made the initial hit. Frost wouldn't say who he thought injured Martinez. Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said he was aware of Frost submitting the play for review.

