Massive New Vehicle Recall May Affect One You’re Driving

It's been a while in coming since the first report of the problem came on May 14th of this year, but GM has issued a huge recall of vehicles. The problem was a third-row seat belt that came apart and involves nearly 500,000 vehicles.

The issue was reported to GM's safety division on May 18th and an investigation of the problem was opened on May 31.

This information comes from Auto Evolution, an online encyclopedia with the latest news about vehicles including early vehicle recall information.

The vehicles in question are split between the regular-wheelbase Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade and their long-wheelbase siblings that are marketed under the Suburban, Yukon XL, and Escalade ESV monikers. Both 2021 and 2022 models are potentially affected, vehicles that were manufactured between November 11th, 2019 and May 27th this year. - Auto Evolution

Additionally, the same manufacturer of the third-row seatbelt assembly, located in Mexico, is also responsible for a defect in side-curtain airbags in the Maverick pickup truck. Apparently, they do not meet a federal motor vehicle safety requirement. So, around 65,000 Maverick pickup trucks have been recalled back to the U.S. to fix them.

If you have any of these vehicles you will be notified by mail around September 26th to bring in your SUVs for a repair.

This problem with the SUV's third-row seat belt buckles could lead to injury because they are not properly assembled.

For more information check in with the dealer where you purchased your vehicle.

Source: Auto Evolution