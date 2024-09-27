Marlins Push Twins To Brink Of Elimination In 13 Innings

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Otto Lopez doubled home the go-ahead run in the 13th inning as the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Minnesota Twins 8-6 on Thursday night.

Carlos Correa homered for the Twins, who were 2 for 19 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 on the night.

Get our free mobile app

The Twins (82-77) have lost six of their last eight and now trail the Tigers and Royals by three games in the race for the last two AL wild card spots. They would be eliminated with one more loss or one victory by Detroit and Kansas City.

In the 13th, Lopez drove home automatic runner Dane Myers with a one-out drive down the left field line off Scott Blewett (1-1). Griffin Conine put the game out of reach with a two-out, two-run single off Justin Topa.

In the final series of the season RHP Pablo López (15-9, 4.11) will make his final start against the Baltimore Oriolers on Friday. López allowed a season-high seven runs in four innings on Sunday at Boston. The Orioles have not named their starter.

Your Minnesota Twins are on ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO.