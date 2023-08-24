Milwaukee Brewers Rally Against Minnesota Twins, Series Sweep

MILWAUKEE -- — Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers sweated out an extra-inning victory on one of the hottest days in their home stadium's history.

Adames homered, singled home the tying run, and then scored the winning run on Brice Turang's two-out infield hit in the 10th inning of the Brewers' 8-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. It was 97 degrees for the first pitch, the third-highest game-time temperature at American Family Field since it opened as Miller Park in 2001.

“It was really hot, but that's just part of the game,” Adames said. “I think hot is better than cold, to play baseball at least.”

Get our free mobile app

Adames is heating up after an extended cold stretch.

He has gone 10 of 22 with three homers and nine RBI over his last five games to raise his batting average from .201 to .214 and improve his OPS from .661 to .696.

“I think Willy was really pressing there for a while, wanting to contribute to the team," Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes said. “It's good to see him swing the bat again and get that confidence going.”

After rallying from a three-run deficit to force extra innings, the Brewers scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th off Jhoan Durán (2-6) to win their fifth straight game. Durán was working a second inning after holding the Brewers scoreless in the ninth.

“We put a lot out there today," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It's a disappointing game to not come out on top in. We gave up five runs in the last four or five innings of the game with our best relievers going out there, late-inning guys who've been really good for us this year. We just happened to not get it done.”

Minnesota turned to its bullpen after starter Kenta Maeda threw 92 pitches — six off his season high — over five innings and retired the last eight men he faced. The Brewers beat the Twins 7-3 on Tuesday by scoring five sixth-inning runs against Dylan Floro after starter Bailey Ober also retired his final eight batters.

The Twins begin a four-game home series against Texas on Thursday. The scheduled pitchers are RHP Pablo López (9-6, 3.51 ERA) for the Twins and LHP Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.27) for the Rangers. The first pitch is at 6:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.