Minneapolis and St. Paul Meets Minnesota March Madness

ThinkStock/Canva

Of all the towns in all the cities of the North Star State, two will take the national spotlight this month with some of the biggest games of March Madness, hockey tournaments, and a taste of Irish.

Tickets for these sporting events are going through the roof. Hotel occupancy is flourishing. Wow, this is a great time of year to be in the Twin Cities.

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
First up is the SOLD OUT Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center. Games are underway. (RESULTS)

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The face of college basketball Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes play Friday against Penn State. The Big Ten Championship game is Sunday, March 10.

Beginning Wednesday, March 13 the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament tips off at Target Center, with the Championship game Sunday, March17.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Nothing like variety during March Madness in Minnesota. How about some hockey in the mix? Across the river in St. Paul the Minnesota's Boys High School Hockey Championship continues.

The State of Hockey's high schoolers are featured at the Xcel Energy Center.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Don't leave too early. You still need to get your Irish on! In St. Paul the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is Saturday, March 16. And, for those of you who will be in Downtown Minneapolis there will be plenty of night-time blarney as the parade begins at 6:00 PM.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Brace yourself for more exciting ice time. Xcel Energy Center will be deafening as both the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament, March 22-23 and the NCAA Frozen Four April 11-13 will take over St. Paul.

READ MORE: Best Tax Refund Ideas To Splurge On In South Dakota, Minnesota

There's no doubt that the Twin Cities are a big draw for events year round. Happy March!

