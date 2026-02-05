The Pittsburgh Steelers are making their initial staff hires under new Head Coach Mike McCarthy, and many assistant coaches remain on the move.

The Vikings were dealt another blow on the staff this week, as the Steelers came calling for Brian Angelichio.

Angelichio has been with Minnesota since 2022, and most recently served as the team's Tight Ends Coach and Offensive Pass Game Coordinator.

Get our free mobile app

ESPN.com has the story that he has now been hired as the Steelers Offensive Coordinator:

Former Vikings passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Angelichio has been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.

The move reunites Angelichio with new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, who worked with him in Green Bay from 2016 to 2018, when Angelichio served as the tight ends coach. McCarthy also interviewed former Packers quarterback Scott Tolzien, now the New Orleans Saints' quarterback coach, for the Steelers' offensive coordinator job.

McCarthy said last month that he will call the offensive plays for the Steelers.

Angelichio, 53, has spent most of his NFL career as a tight ends coach in stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers as well as the Vikings. Though he is new to the Steelers organization, he has experience in Pittsburgh as he worked for the Pittsburgh Panthers as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach during 2006-10.

In the past four seasons on Kevin O'Connell's staff in Minnesota, Angelichio worked with a handful of productive tight ends, including T.J. Hockenson.

Though the Steelers' quarterback situation remains fluid as they evaluate options while waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his future, Angelichio is set to inherit a range of offensive skill players, including a diverse group of tight ends. Not only do the Steelers have tight end Pat Freiermuth, but they also have veteran Darnell Washington, who was a favorite target of Rodgers.

Since signing a five-year contract Jan. 27, McCarthy has worked quickly to assemble his coaching staff. Not only are the Steelers bringing in Angelichio, but they also hired defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, assistant head coach/secondary coach Joe Whitt, offensive line coach James Campen, assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans, defensive line coach Domata Peko, running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr., wide receivers coach Adam Henry and defensive quality control coach Pat Reilly.

McCarthy is also retaining quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, who has been with the Steelers since 2024.

Source: ESPN.com

The Last Ten Years of Minnesota Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien