Minnesota Gopher Men’s Hockey Set for Frozen Four

A short-handed goal for the Gophers seals a trip to Boston.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers blanked Western Michigan, 3-0, to punch their ticket to Boston. Matthew Knies, a 2021 second-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Aaron Huglen, and Blake McLaughlin scored for Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan, complete with a star-laden roster that includes four of the top five picks in the 2021 NHL draft, dispatched Quinnipiac, 7-4, on Sunday in the NCAA hockey tournament, securing the final bid to next month's Frozen Four.

The Wolverines seeded No. 1 overall, flexed their muscle in the Allentown, Pennsylvania regional, eliminating a pair of New England teams, American International, champion of the Atlantic Hockey Conference on Friday, and then the Bobcats of the ECAC on Sunday night.

On Saturday, Denver outlasted Minnesota-Duluth, 2-1, and Minnesota State shut out Notre Dame, 1-0.

In their 39th NCAA appearance, tied with Minnesota for the most of all time, the Wolverines secured their 26th Frozen Four appearance and will head to Massachusetts seeking their 10th national championship.

Michigan will be joined by Minnesota State, Denver, and Minnesota in the Frozen Four, scheduled to begin April 7 in Boston.

The Wolverines will face the Pioneers at TD Garden, while the Gophers will draw the state-rival Mavericks.