Minnesota in Prime Time: NFL Week 18 Slate Announced
Week 17 of the NFL season concludes with a battle between San Francisco and Detroit on Monday Night Football.
We'll have a big slate of marquee games in Week 18, as the NFL announced the schedule for the final week of the regular season.
The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Lions in a winner-take-all game for the #1 seed in the NFC, and that game will be broadcast on Sunday Night at 7:20 on NBC.
Minnesota is currently a 3-point underdog in the contest per ESPN Bet.
Here's a look at the whole schedule:
The Green Bay Packers play host to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Noon. Listen to coverage of the Packers locally on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!
Sources: ESPN.com
