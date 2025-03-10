Minnesota Joins NFL Free Agency Frenzy, Signs CB Isaiah Rodgers
NFL Free Agency began Monday with the legal tampering period, and the Minnesota Vikings officially made their first external free agent move shortly thereafter.
The Vikings have inked a deal with free agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who spent this past season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Per ProFootballTalk:
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers has agreed to a two-year contract with the Vikings.
Schefter notes the deal is worth $15 million with $8 million fully guaranteed.
Rodgers, 27, appeared in 15 games with three starts for Philadelphia in 2024. He also played in all four postseason games for the Eagles, recovering a key fumble in the divisional round against the Rams.
Rodgers joins the Vikings on a salary that indicates he could be in the team's plans as a starting option for next season.
The Vikings have several free agents at the position, including Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin, and Byron Murphy.
Fan-favorite free agent targets Milton Williams (Panthers), Drew Dalman (Bears), and DJ Reed (Lions) all inked deals elsewhere as of Monday afternoon.
Source: ProFootballTalk
