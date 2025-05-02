Minnesota Legend Adam Thielen: ‘Could Be’ Final Year in NFL

When Adam Thielen departed the Minnesota Vikings just a few short seasons ago, fans both near and far wondered how much he may have left in the tank.

As it turns out, he still had quite a bit of gas left.

In two years with a less-than-stellar offense in Carolina, Thielen has continued to produce. He has tallied 1,629 yards and 9 touchdowns while appearing in 27 games.

Get our free mobile app

As he prepares for year number three in Charlotte, natural questions have emerged about his playing future once again:

Thielen is entering his 12th NFL season and he’ll turn 35 before the Panthers play their first game of the year, so it’s not surprising to hear that he said on Friday that he’s “definitely winding down my career.” He said he won’t be making any decisions at this point, but acknowledged that he may decide to hang up the cleats once the year comes to an end. “It could be, yeah,” Thielen said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I told you guys at the end of the season, like every year, you look back and you say what left do I have to give to this game? I talked to my family, and they wanted me to keep playing. So it’ll be the same process. I’m not gonna think about that right now.”

Thielen was and is still a fan favorite of the Minnesota Vikings faithful. During his time in the Twin Cities, he recorded 6,682 receiving yards and 55 receiving touchdowns. Both of those marks are near the top in franchise history.

The most lovable part of Thielen's story is where it all began at Minnesota-Mankato playing DII college football. There's a reason he's such a revered figure for Vikings fans, and it's because he's a humble and homegrown commodity. Thielen was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

Thielen gears up for year 3 in Charlotte and year number 12 in the NFL this Fall, and aims to help once again elevate a Panthers offense in need of a boost.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Pro Football Reference (Stats)