Minnesota Locks Up GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with Extension

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings announced a new contract Friday for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah nearly five months after signing coach Kevin O'Connell to a new deal, moves that have locked up their football leadership group for the near future.

The two each signed four-year contracts when they first arrived in Minnesota in 2022. O'Connell's new deal is for five years, but it was not immediately clear whether the contract Adofo-Mensah signed this week matches that duration. ESPN previously reported that O'Connell's deal did not include any changes in personnel authority, meaning Adofo-Mensah will remain the team's top decision-maker.

"This organization means so much to me, and I've always believed in what we're building here," Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "From the ownership to the incredible staff, there's a true commitment to creating a winning culture with the goal of competing year in and year out. I'm thankful for the trust the Wilf family has placed in me, and I'm thrilled to continue leading our football operation alongside Coach O'Connell."

Get our free mobile app

In a statement, team owner/president Mark Wilf said: "Kwesi's leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success. His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O'Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."

As part of Friday's news, the Vikings also confirmed that two of Adofo-Mensah's top lieutenants, Ryan Grigson and Demitrius Washington, were given the new titles of assistant general manager.

The Vikings have the NFL's sixth-best regular-season winning percentage (.667) since Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell were hired, with two playoff appearances. But Adofo-Mensah's drafts have been among the NFL's least productive over his tenure, requiring the team to compensate with extensive forays into free agency and the trade market.

The Vikings have received only 107 starts from players they have drafted since 2022, the NFL's second-lowest total over that time frame, according to ESPN Research.

Adofo-Mensah compiled a stellar free agency class in 2024 that included three Pro Bowlers (quarterback Sam Darnold, along with outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel), amid a total of 12 new players who made at least one start. The Vikings then entrusted him to orchestrate another large free agent class this spring that pushed the team's cash commitment to an NFL-high $315 million for its 2025 roster.

"While we've made significant strides already, our focus will remain on building a team positioned as a perennial contender," Adofo-Mensah added. "This extension signifies we are on solid ground with the long-term vision we have set, and I'm incredibly excited to work with this group of talented people as we continue to push the boundaries of what this franchise can achieve."

The Vikings hired Adofo-Mensah, 43, in January 2022 after a meteoric rise through the NFL front office ranks. A basketball player in his youth and during his time at Princeton, Adofo-Mensah spent the first decade of his professional life in a variety of financial-based roles with Wall Street firms.

He changed careers in 2013, however, after being intrigued by a visit to the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. He first joined the San Francisco 49ers' football research and development department, where he spent seven seasons before the Cleveland Browns recruited him as vice president of football operations in 2020.

He was the first NFL general manager hired primarily because of his background in analytics and has suffused the Vikings' front office with a quantitative approach to decision-making based on probability and measuring risk.