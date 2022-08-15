Minnesota Lynx Legend Sylvia Fowles Plays Final WNBA Game

The Minnesota Lynx unfortunately missed the playoffs in the WNBA, but it was still a celebration in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Lynx legend and future Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles played her final game of her illustrious career as she announced her retirement earlier in 2022.

Fowles added to her Hall of Fame resume on Sunday as well as she tallied her 4,000 career rebound and sits in the 4,000 rebound club all by herself in WNBA history.

She ends her illustrious career with 6,415 points, 4,006 rebounds and 721 blocks in 15 WNBA seasons.

Fowles played the first 7 seasons of her career in Chicago before arriving in Minnesota and playing the rest of her career for the Lynx.

It was really neat to hear her talk about the admiration she felt from the fans and opposing teams during her farewell tour in 2022, where she really felt the outpouring of support.

The Minnesota Lynx are in a interesting position as they try to rebuild a storied WNBA franchise as they bid farewell to a WNBA star who built a storied career.

For more information on the Minnesota Lynx, their current roster and news surrounding their offseason, you can visit their team website.