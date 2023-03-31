Minnesota Mankato&#8217;s Hastings Accepts Wisconsin Hockey Job

Minnesota Mankato’s Hastings Accepts Wisconsin Hockey Job

University of Wisconsin

After an incredible career leading the MSU-Mankato Hockey program, Mike Hastings has officially accepted the same job with one of the premier programs in the Big Ten.

After recently parting ways with alum Tony Granato, the Wisconsin Badgers have found their new Head Coach in Hastings.

Hastings spent 11 years as the Head Coach in Mankato and brought the program on the precipice of a National Title, finishing as runner up in 2022.

Among his accomplishments during his career guiding the Mavericks include 8 NCAA Tournament appearances and two Frozen Fours.

Per Bring Me The Sports:

In his time in Mankato, Hastings' squad won over 20 games every season he was in charge, a feat they accomplished only twice in the previous 16 seasons of Division-I play.

Minnesota State also won their past six regular season conference titles, winning the CCHA in 2022 and 2023, while winning the WCHA from 2018-2021.

Before arriving in Mankato, Hastings was the coach and general manager for the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers from 1994-2008, compiling a 529-210-56 record with the Lancers.

Hastings will now be tasked with resurrecting the Badger program that has missed out on the NCAA tournament in 8 of their last 9 seasons.

Source: MSN - Bring Me The Sports

