Minnesota Wins PWHL’s Inaugural Walter Cup

LOWELL, Mass. -- Kendall Coyne Schofield once showed off her speed racing against the men in an NHL skills competition at All-Star Weekend. On Wednesday night, she made a mad dash into women's hockey history.

The three-time Olympian chased down a rolling puck and knocked it into an empty net to seal Minnesota's 3-0 victory over Boston in the winner-take-all Game 5 to claim the inaugural championship of the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Liz Schepers scored to break a scoreless, second-period tie, Michela Cava made it 2-0 midway through the third period and Nicole Hensley stopped 17 shots for Minnesota. Coyne Schofield added the empty netter with two minutes left, and then the captain and oldest member of the roster took the first lap on the ice with the Walter Cup.

Heise, whose eight points in the postseason was tied for the most in the league, was named the inaugural Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP. The former Minnesota Gopher was the league's first No. 1 draft pick.

Boston goalie Aerin Frankel, dubbed the "Green Monster" in her forest green home sweater, made 41 saves for the runners-up. The sold-out crowd at the Tsongas Center, about an hour north of Boston, chanted her name and "Thank you, Boston!" after the final buzzer, even as the Minnesota players celebrated on the ice and league officials set up the podium for the trophy presentation.