Former Minnesota QB Kaliakmanis Finds New CFB Home

Athan Kaliakmanis and the Minnesota Gopher football program had high expectations entering the season.

Following a disappointing campaign that ended with a 6-7 mark and a bowl game victory, the veteran quarterback has found a new home.

It isn't too unfamiliar however, as Kaliakmanis will stay within the Big Ten Conference.

Get our free mobile app

The Antioch, Illinois native is heading to the East Coast for his next college football home, as he will reportedly join the Rutgers football program.

It's an interesting move, and one that could provide a starting gig at the outset.

Per ESPN.com:

He had 1,838 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while completing 53.1% of his attempts for Minnesota, which finished the regular season 5-7.

Kaliakmanis certainly has the athleticism to succeed at the FBS level, and we'll see if the reunion with former Gopher OC Kirk Ciarrocca can give his career the desired boost at Rutgers.

For those wondering, the Scarlet Knights and Gophers meet in Piscataway next season, a game that will take place on November 9th.

Source: ESPN.com

What Its Really Like Inside Minnesota's Largest Candy Store! I finally stopped by that big yellow building along a Minnesota highway and couldn't have imagined everything I'd see inside of Minnesota's Largest Candy Store!

8 Minnesota Baby Names That Sound Dirty In Other Languages When you are naming your sweet baby you might just be giving them a name that is not so sweet in another language.