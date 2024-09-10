Minnesota State Up, Augie Stays Put in New Set of Rankings

The Augustana Vikings opened their season with a convincing win on the road over UMary up in Bismarck last Thursday night.

Despite the early success, the Vikings were not rewarded with any upward movement in the latest AFCA poll released this week.

The rival Minnesota State Mavericks are 2-0 on the season, and they did get rewarded for the solid start, moving from #13 to #11 in the latest release.

Here's the latest poll:

Dropped Out: Texas-Permian Basin (21), Northwest Missouri St. (22), Angelo St. (Tex.) (24), Bemidji St. (Minn.) (25)

Source: AFCA Polls