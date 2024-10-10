Minnesota State Mavericks Top NSIC Preseason MBB &#038; WBB Polls

Minnesota State Mavericks Top NSIC Preseason MBB & WBB Polls

The Minnesota State Maverick Men's and Women's basketball programs are both favored to win the Northern Sun this season.

The NSIC released their preseason polls on Thursday mornings, and both Maverick programs are very well thought of heading into the 2024-25 season.

On the Women's side, Mankato garnered 12 of a possible 15 first place votes.

Here's the Women's poll:

Here are the details for the NSIC Tournament in the Spring of 2025:

The 12-team NSIC Men's and Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place March 1-4 at the Sanford Health Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The top four seeds will receive a first-round bye. First round games will be played on campus on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

On the Men's side, Mankato is still the top team, but the voting is a lot more spread out at the top. Here's the Men's poll:

Don't miss out on any of the action this Winter in NSIC basketball.

For the latest on the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings, visit their official sites below!

Sources: NorthernSun.orgUSF Cougars, and Go Augie

