Anthony Edwards Nets 27, Leads Timberwolves to Win Over Pistons

DETROIT -- — Anthony Edwards had 27 points and eight assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 124-117 win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

“I wasn't a huge fan of our performance tonight, but we did enough to get the win, and that's what matters,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “It really wasn't the standard we would hope for, though.”

The Pistons, who beat the Wizards on Monday, are 2-35 after winning two of their first three games, including a 28-game losing streak that matched the NBA record.

“Like I said at the beginning of the season, we're going to have to improve month by month,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said. “Our record doesn't reflect it, but we're growing.”

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points for Minnesota, which has won three straight. Jaden McDaniels had 23 points and Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 16 assists.

Minnesota hit three of its first four 3-pointers in the second half, building an 81-69 lead, and the Pistons needed nine points from Ivey to trail 98-90 at the end of the third quarter.

UP NEXT: Minnesota hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.