Some Minnesota Timberwolves fans were able to score free tickets to upcoming games. Did you manage to find them?

Minnesota has a new promotion through Arby's this season that unlocks free sandwiches and even free tickets. Every time this season the Timberwolves make 12 or more three-pointers in a game, fans are able to cash in. In the season-opening game against the Rockets, the Timberwolves knocked in 16 three-pointers in the 124-106 win unlocking the first round of rewards.

Fans are only able to claim the rewards through the Minnesota Timberwolves app on mobile devices. From the main "Featured" screen, there is a little advertisement for Arby's that fans will then have to click on to get into the menu.

Tucked into the screen was a "bonus" for free tickets to upcoming Minnesota Timberwolves games. The first round of free tickets went for the October 30th game against Denver. There was a second set of free tickets that were opened up for the November 3rd game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Get our free mobile app

I do have some good news and bad news though for us here in South Dakota. The bad news is that there are no participating Arby's locations in South Dakota for the sponsorship meaning that we cannot grab free food. The good news is that the ticket offer, when offered, can be claimed. Tickets are not transferrable and are electronic tickets through the app.

So if you're planning or thinking about going to a Timberwolves game this season, check their app to see if they are giving away any more free tickets. There's no guarantee that they will do this again, but it at least has been there before!