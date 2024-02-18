In 2023, the Minnesota Twins got the playoff monkey off their backs, by sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in their best-of-three Wild Card series; ending a 19-year playoff win drought.

The celebrating would come to an end in the American League Divisional round when the Houston Astros eliminated the Twins with a 3-1 series victory.

Now that we've turned the page on the calendar to 2024, many are optimistic for the Minnesota Twins' outlook for the season ahead. Oddsmakers have the 2024 Twins as the favorite to win the AL Central Division Title.

When it comes to the World Series, Las Vegas has set the Twins with the fifth best odds of representing the American League, behind the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Texas Rangers. Of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, the Minnesota Twins have the tenth best odds of winning it all this fall.

The entire Minnesota Twins squad will workout together tomorrow for the first time in Fort Myers, Florida. The pitchers and catchers got their early start this past Wednesday. The first spring training game comes up on Saturday, February 24th against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO is your radio home for Twins Baseball again in 2024.

The Minnesota Twins open the regular season on March 28th against the Royals in Kansas City. The 2024 home opener at Target Field is April 4th against the Cleveland Guardians.

