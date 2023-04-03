Beer Bats and Other New Concessions Available at Minnesota Twins Games This Year

The Minnesota Twins are off to a strong start this year with a 3-0 record. The team is currently in first place in the AL Central and is getting ready for its home opener on April 6th.

Fans going to the first game, or any game, will notice a new jumbotron and several updated features around Target Field. Guests will also be able to enjoy a bunch of new concession items. The team just unveiled all of the new foods and beverages that will be available during games this season.

For many, the food and beverages are just as important as the play on the field so I’m sure many people are pretty excited to sample the new additions.

Today, the Minnesota Twins announced the new concessions that you'll be able to enjoy during Twins games this season.

T-Rex cookies believes that size matters. They have locations in Eagan and Minnetonka and this year their massive 1/2 pound cookies will be available at Target Field.

Monster cookies and monster beers!

Fans will also be able to purchase beer bats at Twins games this season. The Beer Bat stands two feet tall and holds 26oz of liquid. Check out the full list of new concession items below.

Minnesota Twins Announce New Concessions for 2023 Season

In a press release from the Minnesota Twins, Pete Spike, Delaware North’s general manager at Target Field, said, “Since Target Field first opened its gates in 2010, we have prided ourselves on being one of the most hyperlocal ballpark food experiences, This offseason, we continued to refine our menus and work closely with the Twins and our local partners to add even more variety with a hometown connection.”

Official Fried Chicken: Four-Piece Fried Chicken, Chicken Tenders, Fried Chicken Sandwich and Fries. Available at Section 133.

Union Hmong Kitchen: Kramarczuk’s Hmong Sausage & Khao Sen Rice Noodle Bowl (seared Hmong Sausage served with chilled rice noodles, fresh herbs, cabbage and vegetable slaw tossed in a sweet chili vinaigrette). Available at Section 127.

Jonny Pops: Summer Strawberries & Cream, Chocolate Fudge & Oat Milk, Rainbow

Fruit Stacks: Watermelon and Red, White & Boom. Available at Section 126.

Chicken or Steak Philly Sandwich: Available at Section 126.

Mega Pretzel: Shareable Mega Bavarian SUPERPRETZEL served with cheese sauce and mustard. Available at Sections 122 and 318.

“Beer Bat”: Souvenir baseball bat filled with an ice-cold beer. Available throughout the ballpark.

Waffles & More: Chicken and Waffles, Berries and Waffles, and Belgian Waffle with locally-sourced maple syrup. Available at Section 114.

Wine Carafe: Wine, champagne, mimosas and more. Available at Section 114.

Soul Bowl: Queen B Lemonade Pouches and Jr. Gong Jerk Chicken Bowl (roasted jerk chicken thighs glazed with pineapple jerk sauce and served with sweet plantains and yellow rice). Available at Section 113.

Did you know there are 3 concession stands inside Target Field with value pricing on some of the most popular concession items? Click here to learn more about the new prices, and the unlimited refills offered at Target Field this year, and find out where these money saving concession stands are located.