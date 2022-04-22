Minnesota Twins Avoid Sweep, Shut Down Kansas City

Joe Ryan had just pitched six innings of two-hit ball, helping the Minnesota Twins hold off the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Thursday.

“I’m just trying to make pitches, get outs,” explained the 25-year-old Ryan, who may not have that other Ryan’s blazing fastball but still mixed his own with a brutal slider to shut down Kansas City’s revamped lineup.

Miguel Sano’s sacrifice fly off Zack Grienke in the second inning represented the game’s only run.

Jhoan Duran and Joe Smith then handed that slimmest of leads to Emilio Pagan, who worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for the Twins’ first save this season. Their bullpen had blown both previous chances.

Ryan (2-1), who helped the U.S. win the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, allowed only a two-out single to Michael Taylor in the third inning and a triple to Andrew Benintendi in the fourth during his third straight impressive start. He walked one while striking out five, and has now allowed three runs on nine hits over his first 16 innings this season.

A rainy start to the weekend as the Twins return to Target Field Friday for a series with the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago White Sox (6-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-8, second in the AL Central)

Minnesota has gone 1-4 in home games and 3-8 overall. The Twins have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 4-2 record in home games and a 6-6 record overall. The White Sox are 1-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Twins baseball is on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.