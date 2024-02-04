Minnesota Twins, Carlos Santana Agree to 1yr Deal
The Minnesota Twins added a veteran bat on Friday, agreeing to a deal with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana, sources confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. Santana's contract is for one year and worth $5.25 million, according to multiple reports.
The first baseman/designated hitter was traded to the Brewers on July 27. The addition of Santana could help replace some of the offensive production that Minnesota lost when it traded second baseman Jorge Polanco to Seattle on Monday. The switch-hitting Polanco batted .255 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs in 80 games last season.
The Twins are looking to go back to the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years. They won the American League Central in 2023 and swept Toronto in the wild-card round before they were eliminated by Houston in their AL Division Series.
Minnesota also has Alex Kirilloff and Jose Miranda at first base, but they have been hampered by injuries and inconsistency.
He is a .242 career hitter with 301 home runs and 1,011 RBIs in 1,930 games, also playing for Kansas City, Philadelphia and Seattle.
