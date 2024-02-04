Minnesota Twins, Carlos Santana Agree to 1yr Deal

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Twins added a veteran bat on Friday, agreeing to a deal with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana, sources confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. Santana's contract is for one year and worth $5.25 million, according to multiple reports.

Santana, who turns 38 in April, played for Pittsburgh and Milwaukee last year, batting .240 with 23 home runs and 86 RBIs in 146 games.

The first baseman/designated hitter was traded to the Brewers on July 27. The addition of Santana could help replace some of the offensive production that Minnesota lost when it traded second baseman Jorge Polanco to Seattle on Monday. The switch-hitting Polanco batted .255 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs in 80 games last season.

The Twins are looking to go back to the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years. They won the American League Central in 2023 and swept Toronto in the wild-card round before they were eliminated by Houston in their AL Division Series.

Minnesota also has Alex Kirilloff and Jose Miranda at first base, but they have been hampered by injuries and inconsistency.

The move puts Santana back in the AL Central after he made his debut with Cleveland in 2010. He spent 10 of his first 11 years in the majors with his first big league franchise. Santana made the AL All-Star team in 2019, batting .281 with 34 home runs and a career-best 93 RBIs in 158 games. He also hit 34 home runs for Cleveland in 2016.

He is a .242 career hitter with 301 home runs and 1,011 RBIs in 1,930 games, also playing for Kansas City, Philadelphia and Seattle.