Minnesota Twins Sweep The Chicago White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- — The Minnesota Twins emptied their bench to finish a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, even the two guys with eye trouble.

Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning to cap a late rally by the Twins that secured a 5-4 victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

“We’re going to use our guys to try to win a ballgame,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s what they’re there for.”

Jesse Scholtens (1-3) loaded the bases with no outs before enticing Christian Vázquez to hit a 2-0 fastball into a shortstop-to-home-to-first double play. That left a runner on third for Jeffers, who lifted the Twins (53-48) to a three-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central — their largest in more than five weeks.

“When we’re not getting the runs, we’re kind of starting to believe in ourselves that we can come back and we can get hits on whoever’s out there,” Jeffers said.

Nineteen players contributed, including Willi Castro and Joey Gallo. They were out of the starting lineup all series because of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pinkeye.

RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.10 ERA) starts Monday, beginning a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. RHP Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.04 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners.

The first pitch Monday is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

