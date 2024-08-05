Twins Trounce White Sox For 20th Straight Loss

The White Sox dropped their 20th game in a row as the Twins erupted for six runs in the second inning on Sunday. Chicago has been winless for almost a month.

Major League Baseball's longest skid in 36 years and one short of the American League record, as Chris Flexen was chased early in a 13-7 defeat against Minnesota. The right-hander allowed eight runs — six earned — and seven hits. He also walked three batters.

Royce Lewis hit a three-run homer off Flexen in a six-run second inning that gave Minnesota an 8-0 cushion. The White Sox (27-87) rallied and cut it to 10-7 in the eighth, but couldn't get any closer.

Chicago's franchise-record losing streak is the longest in the big leagues since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles dropped 21 games in a row — the AL mark — to begin the season. The NL record since 1900 is held by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight.

Minnesota took advantage of a two-out error by second baseman Brooks Baldwin to score twice in the first. Cole Sands (5-1) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

“We don’t take two steps back and look at big-picture stuff, or how teams are playing. It really doesn’t change what we do,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Whether teams are playing really well, or not well, it doesn’t matter.”

Minnesota starter Simeon Woods Richardson went four innings, allowing three runs in his first start since a clunker against the Mets. He was handed an 8-0 lead before allowing two runs in the third and another in the fourth.

Up next for the Twins, RHP David Festa (1-2, 6.98 ERA) makes his fourth career start Monday when Minnesota opens a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs. The Twins Line-up Card begins at 6:30 PM with the first pitch at 7:05 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.