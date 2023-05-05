CHICAGO -- — Carlos Correa drove in a run during Minnesota’s five-run 12th inning, and he and Byron Buxton homered to lift the Twins over the Chicago White Sox 7-3 Thursday and avoid a three-game sweep.

The AL Central-leading Twins had lost three of four. Correa spurred Minnesota to victory hours after downplaying remarks from Chicago reliever Keynan Middleton, who called Correa “a cheater" in reference to his time with the Houston Astros. Eloy Jiménez homered for the White Sox, who ended a three-game winning streak.

“These games are good because a lot of people have to do a lot of good things in order to win,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Everyone kept their cool and kept playing well and lasted long enough for the late-inning explosion.”

Chicago shortstop Elvis Andrus misplayed Jose Miranda’s leadoff grounder in the 12th and Trevor Larnach scooted in from second to give Minnesota the lead for good.

Nick Gordon and Correa added RBI later in the inning and Jorge Polanco broke the game open with a two-run double.

Emilio Pagán (2-0) worked the 11th to get the win.

The Twins begin a weekend series with the Guardians in Cleveland on Friday, where they’ll send RHP Bailey Ober (1-0, 1.59) against likely starter RHP Peyton Battenfield (0-2, 4.67).

