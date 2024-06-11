Minnesota Twins Blank Rockies

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Royce Lewis homered in the eighth inning to break open the game, and Chris Paddack bounced back from a rough outing with a sharp performance to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Lewis, who was injured in the season opener and missed two months with a severe right quad strain, has homered four times in seven games. Lewis took Rockies reliever Nick Mears deep to left for a 435-foot, two-run blast to cap a three-run eighth inning.

Christian Vásquez, Carlos Correa, and Trevor Larnach each drove in a run for the Twins, who have won two in a row after dropping five straight games.

Paddack (5-3) allowed six hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings. He pitched out of trouble in the first inning when Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon singled to lead off the game and eventually ended up at third base. But the Twins right-hander struck out Ryan McMahon to strand Blackmon on third.

Rockies right-hander Dakota Hudson (2-8) took the loss despite allowing just four hits in 6 2/3 innings. One of the two runs he allowed was unearned.

Manny Margot scored the game’s first run after doubling to the corner in right and advancing to third on an error by right fielder Hunter Goodman. Margot scored one batter later on a sacrifice fly by Vázquez.

The Twins manufactured another run in the fourth. Lewis reached first base on a force out, advanced to second on Max Kepler's groundout, and scored on Correa’s two-out double.

Coming up Tuesday after recalling RHP Cal Quantrill (5-4, 3.58 ERA) from Triple-A St. Paul, the Twins will face the Rockies Cal Quantrill (5-4, 3.58 ERA) in the second game of the series. Our first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

