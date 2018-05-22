Minnesota Twins Designate Expensive Phil Hughes for Assignment

Phil Hughes has been designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins in what is a pretty expensive decision.

Hughes has always been a rollercoaster style of player dating back to his days with the New York Yankees. The consistent storyline has been that at times he looked like an all-star and other times he didn't even look like he should be on a field.

The latest is that the Twins have designated Hughes for assignment. Hughes is making $13.2 million this season as part of his three-year deal signed in 2017 according to Spotrac.

This season hasn't been great for Hughes. He entered the season as a projected starter, but that ended following two starts. Hughes has made seven appearances this season with a 6.75 ERA in just 12 innings of work.

He is currently trying to rehab and recover from past rib surgeries and other injuries. If Hughes is not claimed off waivers the Twins would have one week to trade or release him according to the Associated Press.