Minnesota Twins Grand Slam Win Over Detroit Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins overshadowed another milestone homer by Miguel Cabrera in a 5-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Wallner’s slam — his first in the majors and the ninth homer in 38 games for the rookie — erased the early deficit provided by Cabrera.

Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the second for his 509th career home run, equaling former teammate Gary Sheffield for 26th on the all-time list with just his second homer of the season.

“Just felt like I hit it about as good as I could,” Wallner said of the homer that cleared the tall wall in right-center field.

Cabrera is two home runs behind Mel Ott for 25th all-time and his 1,867 RBI are one behind Ott for a tie for 11th in history.

Cabrera passed Robin Yount (3,142) for 20th on the all-time hit list against the Twins last week in Detroit.

Dylan Floro (4-5) earned his first win with Minnesota after being acquired from Miami before the trade deadline with a scoreless inning of relief. Jhoan Duran allowed a solo homer to Spencer Torkelson but recorded his 22nd save. From the trainer's room:

3B Royce Lewis was reinstated from the injured list on Tuesday after missing 36 games due to a strained left oblique muscle. Utility man Willi Castro was placed on the injured list with a Grade 1 left oblique strain. … RHP Joe Ryan (left groin strain) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. The team wants to see how Ryan responds before determining the next step. … OF Byron Buxton (right hamstring strain) is getting back into baseball activities and 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (right shoulder strain) has started a hitting progression.

Kenta Maeda (3-7, 3.97 ERA) will start for Minnesota in the finale of the two-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Detroit will counter with RHP Reese Olson (2-5, 4.45).

The first pitch in Wednesday's game is 12:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.