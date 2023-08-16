Minnesota Twins Grand Slam Win Over Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins Grand Slam Win Over Detroit Tigers

Contributing Authors:
Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
Get our free mobile app

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins overshadowed another milestone homer by Miguel Cabrera in a 5-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.


Wallner’s slam — his first in the majors and the ninth homer in 38 games for the rookie — erased the early deficit provided by Cabrera.  

Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the second for his 509th career home run, equaling former teammate Gary Sheffield for 26th on the all-time list with just his second homer of the season.


“Just felt like I hit it about as good as I could,” Wallner said of the homer that cleared the tall wall in right-center field.

Cabrera is two home runs behind Mel Ott for 25th all-time and his 1,867 RBI are one behind Ott for a tie for 11th in history.

Cabrera passed Robin Yount (3,142) for 20th on the all-time hit list against the Twins last week in Detroit.

Dylan Floro (4-5) earned his first win with Minnesota after being acquired from Miami before the trade deadline with a scoreless inning of relief. Jhoan Duran allowed a solo homer to Spencer Torkelson but recorded his 22nd save. From the trainer's room:

 

3B Royce Lewis was reinstated from the injured list on Tuesday after missing 36 games due to a strained left oblique muscle. Utility man Willi Castro was placed on the injured list with a Grade 1 left oblique strain. … RHP Joe Ryan (left groin strain) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. The team wants to see how Ryan responds before determining the next step. … OF Byron Buxton (right hamstring strain) is getting back into baseball activities and 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (right shoulder strain) has started a hitting progression.

Kenta Maeda (3-7, 3.97 ERA) will start for Minnesota in the finale of the two-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Detroit will counter with RHP Reese Olson (2-5, 4.45).

The first pitch in Wednesday's game is 12:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real

We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

Filed Under: Minnesota Twins
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls