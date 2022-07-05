Minnesota Twins First Ever 8-5 Triple Play Beat White Sox

A 4-run 10th inning went Minnesota's way in the opening game of the Chicago White Sox series on Monday as the Twins escaped a 7th inning tie ballgame.

In their sixth straight win against the Sox, Minnesota came away with an incredible 6-3 4th of July win in the windy city.

Not only did the Twins pick up the win to remain five and a half games ahead of Chicago in the American League Central Division, but they also completed the first-ever 8-5 triple play in baseball history.

Byron Buxton continues to lead with his offensive presence at the plate now homering in 6 straight games vs. the White Sox, the longest streak by any player ever against the Sox.

Game two of the series is tonight from Chicago where Chris Archer (2-3) will face Michael Kopech (2-5). The first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is 7:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

