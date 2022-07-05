Minnesota Twins First Ever 8-5 Triple Play Beat White Sox
A 4-run 10th inning went Minnesota's way in the opening game of the Chicago White Sox series on Monday as the Twins escaped a 7th inning tie ballgame.
In their sixth straight win against the Sox, Minnesota came away with an incredible 6-3 4th of July win in the windy city.
Not only did the Twins pick up the win to remain five and a half games ahead of Chicago in the American League Central Division, but they also completed the first-ever 8-5 triple play in baseball history.
Byron Buxton continues to lead with his offensive presence at the plate now homering in 6 straight games vs. the White Sox, the longest streak by any player ever against the Sox.
Game two of the series is tonight from Chicago where Chris Archer (2-3) will face Michael Kopech (2-5). The first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is 7:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
Here Are The 7 Remaining Drive-In Theaters In South Dakota
If you were born last century...you know, in the nineteen hundreds (ugh)...you may have spent a summer evening in the car watching movies. I don't mean on your phone, I mean at the drive-in movie theater!
If you were in Sioux Falls in the 1970s and '80's you may remember seeing Jaws and Indiana Jones at The East Park or the Starlite Drive-In. Both drive-ins opened just after World War 2. The East Park didn't make it out of the '70s, closing in 1978. The Starlite survived long enough to see the birth of home video, closing in 1985.
Drive-in movies had a bit of a resurgence during the pandemic. They were a way to go out and do something social without getting out of your car.
If you tried one during that time, or you remember the fun of a warm summer evening watching movies on that giant screen there are still places in South Dakota and around Sioux Falls you can do it.