The Minnesota Twins are looking towards the future as the team has traded multiple players including Jose Berrios for prospects.

Nobody would have predicted back in March that the Twins would be in a position to sell off the roster and look to build towards the future. With the season quickly crashing into one of the most disappointing Minnesota sports seasons of all time, here we are.

The Twins have announced that they have traded star pitcher Jose Berrios to the Toronto Blue Jays and pitcher J.A. Happ to the St. Louis Cardinals. Berrios was dealt for two top-100 MLB prospects, while the Cardinals sent starting pitcher John Gant and minor league pitcher Evan Sisk in exchange for Happ.

Minnesota also made a move to send relief pitcher Hansel Robles to Boston in exchange for prospect pitcher Alex Scherff according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.

These moves join a trade from last week in which the Twins sent DH Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay for minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman. The Twins also sent minor leaguer Calvin Faucher to Tampa Bay as part of the deal.

Twins fans can exhale though in regards to Byron Buxton. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Twins will not trade Buxton at the deadline. Currently, Buxton and the Twins are at a standstill on a contract extension.

Minnesota Twins Trade Deadline Summary

Twins Trade:

Nelson Cruz (Tampa Bay)

Calvin Faucher (Tampa Bay)

Jose Berrios (Toronto)

J.A. Happ (St. Louis)

Hansel Robles (Boston)

Twins Receive:

Joe Ryan (from Tampa), RHP

Drew Strotman (from Tampa), RHP

Austin Martin (from Toronto), SS/OF, 16th Best Prospect in Baseball

Simeon Woods Richardson (from Toronto), RHP, 68th Best Prospect in Baseball.

John Gant (from St. Louis), SP

Evan Sisk (from St. Louis), LHP

Alex Scherff (from Boston), RHP