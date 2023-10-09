Minnesota Twins Beat Astros In Game 2, Ties ALDS

Get our free mobile app

ALDS. HOUSTON -- — Carlos Correa was back at Minute Maid Park, starring in the playoffs like he had so many times before. Only this time he was wearing a different uniform. Correa had three hits and three RBI and Pablo López pitched seven shutout innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Sunday night in Game 2 of their AL Division Series.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who bounced back nicely after losing 6-4 in the series opener on Saturday night.

Correa, an October star for so many years in Houston, is back in the playoffs after Minnesota stumbled last year in his first season with the Twins. And he is relishing his return to his favorite time of the year.

“It worked as motivation for me to, one, never miss it again and, two, be in the spotlight once again and be able to deliver for my team and feel that passion and love that I feel for this game and for winning,” Correa said.

Correa hit an RBI double in the first inning in Game 2. He added a two-run single to center in the fifth, lifting the Twins to a 5-0 lead. He also robbed Jeremy Peña of a hit with a terrific diving stop for the final out.

Correa has eight hits and four RBI in four games this postseason, helping the Twins to three playoff wins. He admitted that his big game Sunday was even more special because it came against the Astros.

“I would be lying if I said no,” he said. “It’s cool when you do it against your former team. But at the same time, the ultimate goal is for us to win the series. I’m focused on bringing a championship to Minnesota.” Manager Rocco Baldelli raved about Correa's performance.

“We’ve always heard all of the sayings and things, when the lights come on and the bright lights, there are some guys, they’re giants in the light, and he’s one of them,” he said. “That’s what he is. He’s always an excellent player, but when it matters most, it’s like he can really take his attention and channel it and focus it and just play even better over and over again.”

López pitched a gem after leading the Twins to the victory in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. He yielded six hits and struck out seven while lowering his ERA to 0.71 this postseason.

Yordan Alvarez, who homered twice in Houston’s win in Game 1, cut the lead to 6-2 with a two-run shot in the eighth inning. But Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for Minnesota.

It was Minnesota's first playoff win on the road since a 2-0 victory over the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS. It was the highest-scoring postseason game for the Twins since they also scored six times in Game 2 of that series.

The series now shifts to Target Field in Minneapolis. Game 3 is Tuesday. Sonny Gray will take the mound for the Twins at 3:07 PM against Christian Javier.

