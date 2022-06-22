Minnesota Twins Lose in Extra Innings to Cleveland

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat Minnesota 6-5 Tuesday night to move percentage points ahead of the Twins atop the AL Central Division.

Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges, and Trevor Stephan each tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Emmanuel Clase earned his 16th save in 18 chances for the Guardians, whose 35-28 (.556) record is narrowly ahead of Minnesota’s 38-31 (.551). The teams will square off seven more times by the end of June.

Stephan (3-2) struck out Carlos Correa, Max Kepler, and Gary Sanchez, Minnesota’s 3-4-5 hitters, with two-on and nobody out in the 10th.

Luis Arraez hit a three-run home run in the seventh to give Minnesota a 5-3 lead, but Franmil Reyes, in his first game in nearly a month, lined a two-run homer off Emilio Pagán with two outs in the eighth to tie it.

“I’d say he loves big moments because he does, but I also think he loves all the moments and he’s good whether it’s a higher-pressure spot or not,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Minnesota’s Joe Ryan allowed three earned runs in his first three innings but bounced back to post three straight scoreless frames. In total, he allowed seven hits and struck out seven, including his final three batters.

Wednesday's game will have RHP Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.09) for Minnesota against RHP Triston McKenzie (4-5, 2.96) for Cleveland.

The first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.