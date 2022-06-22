Minnesota Twins Lose in Extra Innings to Cleveland

Minnesota Twins Lose in Extra Innings to Cleveland

David Berding/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat Minnesota 6-5 Tuesday night to move percentage points ahead of the Twins atop the AL Central Division.

Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges, and Trevor Stephan each tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Emmanuel Clase earned his 16th save in 18 chances for the Guardians, whose 35-28 (.556) record is narrowly ahead of Minnesota’s 38-31 (.551). The teams will square off seven more times by the end of June.

Stephan (3-2) struck out Carlos Correa, Max Kepler, and Gary Sanchez, Minnesota’s 3-4-5 hitters, with two-on and nobody out in the 10th.

Get our free mobile app

Luis Arraez hit a three-run home run in the seventh to give Minnesota a 5-3 lead, but Franmil Reyes, in his first game in nearly a month, lined a two-run homer off Emilio Pagán with two outs in the eighth to tie it.

“I’d say he loves big moments because he does, but I also think he loves all the moments and he’s good whether it’s a higher-pressure spot or not,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Minnesota’s Joe Ryan allowed three earned runs in his first three innings but bounced back to post three straight scoreless frames. In total, he allowed seven hits and struck out seven, including his final three batters.

Wednesday's game will have RHP Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.09) for Minnesota against RHP Triston McKenzie (4-5, 2.96) for Cleveland.

The first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.
Filed Under: Baseball, Cleveland Guardians, Joe Ryan, Luis Arráez, Minnesota Twins, MLB, Target Field
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top