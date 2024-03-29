Twins Begin Season With A Win, But Injuries Plagued Opening Day

Opening Day of Major League Baseball saw Minnesota Twins Royce Lewis' star-crossed career on full display Thursday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Lewis twice tore his ACL as a minor leaguer, missing all of 2021 and most of 2022 as a result. He nonetheless remained a top prospect and reached the majors for his first extended stay in 2023 -- only to play just 58 games because of an oblique strain and hamstring. But when he did play, he looked like a star -- hitting over .300 with power, including four grand slams in less than a month.

The Twins started the season in Kansas City on Thursday afternoon and Lewis began 2024 with a home run in his first at-bat, ripping a 423-foot blast to left field and then singled in his second at-bat.

However, when Carlos Correa then doubled, Lewis limped into third base and was replaced by a pinch runner (and don't blame cold weather as it was 65 degrees in Kansas City).

According to Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli, Lewis underwent MRIs following his exit. But Baldelli did not have results to announce immediately after the game.

In the 4-1 win over the Royals Pablo Lopez became the first Twins pitcher to go 7 innings since Jose Berrios in 2019.

With a planned day off on Friday, the series resumes Saturday when Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins. Seth Lugo will be on the mound for the Royals.

First pitch Saturday is 3:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.