Dallas Keuchel Has Near Perfect Game, Minnesota Twins Beat Pittsburgh
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Dallas Keuchel carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before allowing a double to Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds, and Edouard Julien drove in a pair of runs for the Minnesota Twins in a 2-0 win against the Pirates on Sunday.
Keuchel, the 35-year-old, soft-tossing left-hander, didn’t allow a baserunner until Reynolds’ drive with one out in the seventh evaded outfielder Matt Wallner and deflected off the wall for the first hit. Signed to a minor league contract in June, Keuchel (1-1) was making his third start in the majors this season.
He was pulled after allowing Reynolds’s hit on his 85th pitch of the game. Griffin Jax got two strikeouts to end the seventh. Jhoan Duran struck out two in the ninth and earned his 23rd save.
Julien plated Donovan Solano with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and then drove in Solano with a double in the sixth for Minnesota, which has won five of seven and extended its lead in the American League Central to six games over Cleveland.
The Pirates have lost eight of 12 and were being no-hit into the middle innings for the second straight day. Sonny Gray carried a perfect game into the sixth inning on Saturday before Pittsburgh rallied for a 3-1 victory.
After an off day, Minnesota travels for a two-game series at Milwaukee with RHP Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40) starting the first game. LHP Wade Miley (6-3, 3.05) is scheduled to start for the Brewers.