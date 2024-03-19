Minnesota Twins Roster Cuts Include Two Former Starters

We're less than two weeks away from Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season and teams are trimming their rosters down to 26 players. On Monday the Minnesota Twins were among the teams making cuts.

In the fourth round of roster cuts the Twins removed 3B Jose Miranda and OF Trevor Larnach. Opting both to Triple-A where they will begin the season in St. Paul. Pitcher Jordan Balazovic was re-assigned to the minor leagues.

As the Twins continue to work toward Opening Day, the starting pitchers in rotation looks to have a solid five in Pablo López, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack, and Louie Varland.

Jhoan Duran, reliever Caleb Thielbar and pitcher Anthony DeSclafani all are expected to open the season on the injured list.

Minnesota begins the 2024 season Thursday, March 28 in Kansas City followed by a pair in Milwaukee.

The season home opener is a week later April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians.

