Twins Royce Lewis First To Hit Grand Slams In Back To Back Games
MINNEAPOLIS -- Royce Lewis made a promotional appearance for the Minnesota Twins at the state fair in the afternoon, trying his hand at shearing a cow, chatting with star-struck fans, and chowing down on chocolate cookies, mini-doughnuts, and corn on the cob. The next stop on his movable feast came Monday night at Target Field, a fat curveball from Cleveland pitcher Xzavion Curry that Lewis smacked into the bullpen, naturally, with the bases loaded.
Lewis became the 10th player in baseball history to hit at least three grand slams within his first 10 career homers and the first Twins rookie with multiple slams in one season since Danny Valencia in 2010.
No other Twins player has hit grand slams on consecutive days. How do you like them apples?
The first pick in the 2017 draft has followed a sidewinding path to this point, finally thriving in the heart of the Twins' lineup at age 24 after a series of setbacks.
Royce Lewis
Matt Wallner
30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real
CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them