Minnesota Twins Watch Seattle Mash Dingers In Comeback Win

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Julio Rodríguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie the game, as the Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-7 on Tuesday night.

After Rodríguez tied the game, Eugenio Suárez came through with a two-run double in the ninth off Oliver Ortega (0-1) to put Seattle ahead after the Mariners trailed 4-0 after the first inning.

“I was able to contribute to the team,” Rodríguez said. “When the team needed me, I was there. I was pressing. I was able to deliver and I feel like that was my biggest thing from that game."

Cade Marlowe added his first career homer in his fourth major league game for the Mariners, who have won four of six. “Not too many times you come back from down four on the road,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “It's been 30-some years since the Mariners have done it, but we needed it and guys don't quit."

Twins rookie Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer to cap the four-run first off Mariners starter George Kirby, who pitched seven scoreless innings in a win against Minnesota in Seattle.

Max Kepler added an RBI single in the first among his two hits for the Twins.

Seattle hadn't had a similar comeback — down at least four in the eighth inning or later to win on the road — since 1991.

Matt Brash (5-3) pitched an inning of relief for the win. Paul Sewald gave up a solo homer to Michael A. Taylor in the ninth but notched his 20th save in 23 chances.

Bryce Miller (6-3, 3.50 ERA) will start the series finale on Wednesday afternoon for Seattle. Minnesota counters with Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.88). Today's first pitch is 12:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.