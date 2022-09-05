Minnesota Twins Starting Pitcher Lands on Injured List Again

The Minnesota Twins are in the thick of a division race and are finding themselves with way too many players landing on the injured list.

Minnesota got some good news recently that new acquired pitcher Tyler Mahle would be returning from the IL, but only one day after he returned, he landed right back on the IL.

Mahle has been placed on the 15 day injured list with shoulder inflammation and hopefully can return for the final few weeks of the regular season.

Mahle's trip to the IL is the latest injury that has certainly contributed to the Twins struggling to find consistency.

Minnesota is in a tight battle with the Cleveland Gaurdians for first place in the AL Central and with numerous teams throughout Major League Baseball for the three Wild Card spots in the American League.

