Minnesota Twins Overcome 5-Run Deficit In Extras

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jonathan Hernández walked three batters in the 13th inning, among a season-high 10 walks by Texas pitchers, and the Rangers dropped out of first place in the AL West for the first time since early April with a 7-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Texas wasted a 5-0 lead built with Jonah Heim’s grand slam and J.P. Martinez solo homer, and Royce Lewis started Minnesota’s comeback with a sixth-inning slam.

Minnesota overcame a 5-4 deficit in the ninth when Aroldis Chapman walked Michael A. Taylor with one out, and Taylor advanced on a disengagement violation. Donovan Solano followed with an RBI single, Chapman’s fifth blown save in eight chances.

Corey Seager hit a sacrifice fly in the 12th but Jorge Polanco hit into a run-scoring forceout in the bottom half.

With Carlos Correa on second as the automatic runner, Hernández (1-2) walked Joey Gallo on four pitches, Matt Wallner on a full count and Taylor on four pitches. The Twins won on a walk-off walk for the first time in exactly a year, since last Aug. 27 against San Francisco.

RHP Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.22) starts Monday against visiting Cleveland and RHP Xzavion Curry (3-2, 3.51). The first pitch is at 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL.