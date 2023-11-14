Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium 7th in NFL Venue Rankings

The Minnesota Vikings have a very nice home in the Twin Cities.

So nice, in fact, that NFL fans have started to take notice. According to a recent study, the home of the Vikings ranks in the top 10 nicest NFL stadiums in a variety of categories:

Online casino and sportsbook operator JeffBet analyzed reviews on Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor to determine the most popular NFL stadiums in America based on the average number of five-star ratings in total for each stadium.

Unsurprisingly, Lambeau Field takes the cake. The history, the pageantry, and the product on the field (usually) are top-notch.

Here are the top 10 rankings based on average ratings from fans:

1) Lambeau Field (Packers)

2) Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts)

3) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Falcons)

4) Acrisure Stadium (Steelers)

5) AT&T Stadium (Cowboys)

6) Arrowhead Stadium (Chiefs)

7) U.S. Bank Stadium (Vikings)

8) M&T Bank Stadium (Ravens)

9) Allegiant Stadium (Raiders)

10) Empower Field at Mile High (Broncos)

It's a pretty even split between indoor and outdoor venues at the top, with a good mix of new-age and traditional stadiums.

It's clear to see that modern amenities definitely make the top of the list, but NFL fans still have a sweet spot for the history of the game and their 'football weather.'

Source: JeffBet.com

