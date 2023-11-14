Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium 7th in NFL Venue Rankings
The Minnesota Vikings have a very nice home in the Twin Cities.
So nice, in fact, that NFL fans have started to take notice. According to a recent study, the home of the Vikings ranks in the top 10 nicest NFL stadiums in a variety of categories:
Online casino and sportsbook operator JeffBet analyzed reviews on Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor to determine the most popular NFL stadiums in America based on the average number of five-star ratings in total for each stadium.
Unsurprisingly, Lambeau Field takes the cake. The history, the pageantry, and the product on the field (usually) are top-notch.
Here are the top 10 rankings based on average ratings from fans:
1) Lambeau Field (Packers)
2) Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts)
3) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Falcons)
4) Acrisure Stadium (Steelers)
5) AT&T Stadium (Cowboys)
6) Arrowhead Stadium (Chiefs)
7) U.S. Bank Stadium (Vikings)
8) M&T Bank Stadium (Ravens)
9) Allegiant Stadium (Raiders)
10) Empower Field at Mile High (Broncos)
It's a pretty even split between indoor and outdoor venues at the top, with a good mix of new-age and traditional stadiums.
It's clear to see that modern amenities definitely make the top of the list, but NFL fans still have a sweet spot for the history of the game and their 'football weather.'
Source: JeffBet.com
The 10 Highest Paid Athletes in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Curt St. John
Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather
NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather