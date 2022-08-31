Minnesota Vikings Acquire Former 1st-Round WR Via Trade

It's been an exciting and chaotic last few days in the National Football League, with the cutdown deadline providing a ton of interesting moves. The Minnesota Vikings trimmed their roster to 53, but they weren't done tinkering with it apparently.

On Wednesday, the Vikings made quite the splash, acquiring former first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles.

It comes on the heels of the Vikings losing wide receiver Bisi Johnson for the season due to injury.

Reagor will look to slide into the wide receiver 4 role on the roster, with a lot of potential upside.

For those that need a reminder, this trade comes with a smile from Vikings fans, as Reagor was selected just one pick ahead of now superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Here's the video of the then Vikings front office when they found out Philly passed on Jefferson in favor of Reagor.

Since being drafted just one pick apart back in 2020, the two have had very different career arcs.

Jefferson has put up historically good numbers, 3,016 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in two seasons, while Reagor has managed just 695 and 3 respectively.

Now for the compensation. Per a tweet from Adam Schefter, here's what the Vikings gave up for the third year wideout:

We'll see what is to come for this Vikings offense, but it should be fun to watch and have plenty of upside heading into the season.

The Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, a 3:25 central kickoff from Minneapolis.

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Adam Schefter Twitter