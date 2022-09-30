Minnesota Vikings Announce RB Cook’s Status for Sunday
Minnesota Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook has been cleared to play Sunday in London against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday.
Cook suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder in the third quarter of the Vikings' 28-24 victory in Week 3 over the Detroit Lions. He sat out the rest of the game and also missed the team's practice Wednesday. But he returned to practice Thursday, traveled with the Vikings to London and participated fully in Friday's practice there.
Cook has a history of shoulder injuries. If he should suffer a setback, the Vikings would turn to backup Alexander Mattison, who rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown on seven carries against the Lions.
