The Minnesota Vikings, like all teams this time of year, are facing a ton of questions as they enter the offseason.

The coaching staff in Minnesota will largely stay the same this offseason under Coach Kevin O'Connell, but some changes are certainly possible.

For example, Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores could be on the move to take a Head Coach position, or even a lateral move as a DC elsewhere.

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, in news that was under the radar, fans found out that Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper is not likely to return.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com, offensive line coach Chris Kuper is out after four years in the position. As explained by Lewis, Kuper’s contract expired — and the Vikings opted not to renew it. And for good reason. The line has been a constant liability during Kevin O’Connell’s time with the team. Kuper was part of O’Connell’s initial staff. Now, O’Connell will need to find someone else to teach and lead the five players responsible for buying time for the quarterbacks and opening holes in the running game.

Source: ProFootballTalk

The Last Ten Years of Minnesota Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien