Minnesota Vikings Fan Favorite CB Signs With New Team

There were very few bright spots on the 2022 Minnesota Vikings defense, and one of them undoubtedly was a young cornerback.

Duke Shelley, who burst on the scene out of necessity last year to the tune of 31 total tackles and an interception, was a fan favorite in a hurry.

After the team opted to not re-sign the young defensive back, he joined the Raiders this offseason.

Earlier in the week, Shelley was waived by Las Vegas, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home:

The Rams have made a pair of roster moves on Friday. Los Angeles has signed defensive back Duke Shelley, the team announced. Last year with Minnesota, Shelley played 11 games with five starts and recorded eight passes defensed and his first career interception.

Shelley will slide in to aid a Rams secondary that will continue to work on replacing Jalen Ramsey, who the team traded to the Dolphins this offseason.

Shelly now joins his fourth team in as many years, and the Minnesota Vikings move forward with Byron Murphy and Akayleb Evans as their starters at cornerback.

The Minnesota Vikings open the season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10th.

Source: Pro Football Talk